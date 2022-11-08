Limerick Weather: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

TODAY will be breezy with sunny spells and occasional showers, some heavy and a few possibly thundery, say Met Eireann.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty southwest winds.

National Outlook

On Tuesday night, showers will continue for a time, but will become confined to western coastal counties overnight. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with moderate southwest winds.

Wednesday will be bright with sunny spells. There'll be some showers in the west and northwest, but a good deal of dry weather further east. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with moderate southwest breezes. Through Wednesday evening and night outbreaks of rain will spread northeastwards over the country with freshening southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Thursday will be mild, humid and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with fresh to strong southerly winds. Through the evening and night, more persistent rain will spread eastwards across the country with localised flooding possible.

Friday will continue mild and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, which may be heavy at times in the west of the country with localised flooding possible. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with fresh gusty southerly winds.

Current indications suggest that next weekend will continue mild and unsettled with outbreaks of rain and drizzle through Saturday and more persistent rain spreading eastwards across the country on Sunday. Day time temperatures will range from about 13 to 16 degrees with mainly moderate fresh southerly winds.