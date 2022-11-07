Limerick Weather: Monday, November 7, 2022

TODAY will be mild and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, say Met Eireann.

During the afternoon, rain will become heavier in the west and spread eastwards with localised flooding possible. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with fresh southerly winds increasing strong in the afternoon and evening, especially in the south.

National Outlook

On Monday night, rain will clear eastwards with blustery showers following from the west. Lowest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Tuesday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in fresh south to southwest winds.

Wednesday will start off bright with sunny spells and some showers further west. During the afternoon, outbreaks of rain will develop in the west and spread across the country through the evening and early night. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with light southerly winds gradually increasing and becoming fresh to strong on Wednesday night.

Thursday will be mild, humid and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Later in the day, more persistent rain will spread eastwards across the country. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with fresh to strong southerly winds.

Current indications suggest that Friday and next weekend will continue mild and unsettled with rain or showers at times, especially over the western half of the country.