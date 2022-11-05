Limerick Weather - Saturday, November 5

RAIN will clear eastwards on Saturday morning and will be followed by good sunny spells and scattered showers.

Towards the evening the showers will become heavier with the chance of thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

A mix of cloud and clear spells with scattered showers will continue overnight. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Sunny spells with scattered heavy showers will merging to longer spells of rain at times on Sunday, especially in the west and northwest. Some of the showers will be thundery with spot flooding possible.

Cloud will build from the southwest towards the evening with outbreaks of rain following. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh and gusty south to southwest winds.

Becoming cloudy on Sunday night with outbreaks of rain extending across the country with some heavy falls possible.

Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

For more Limerick weather click here

Monday: A cloudy day with widespread outbreaks of rain, turning heavier later in the afternoon and in the evening with the chance of embedded thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in fresh southerly winds. The rain will clear eastwards overnight and will be followed by blustery showers feeding in from the west. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Tuesday: A day of sunny spells and scattered showers, heaviest and most frequent for Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.