Limerick Weather: Monday, October 31, 2022

TODAY will be cloudy and wet with some persistent and locally heavy rain, leading to some surface flooding in places, say Met Eireann.

During the afternoon a clearance to mainly dry conditions will develop in the west, spreading gradually eastwards later. A cooler day with highest afternoon temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light to moderate variable or southwest winds.

National Outlook

Overview: Unsettled with spells of wet and blustery or windy weather. Temperatures staying above average, though a little cooler than recently especially at night.

Rain in eastern counties will clear from most places into the Irish Sea on Monday night followed by dry conditions for a time. However, further showery rain will move in over western parts by morning. It will be colder than recent nights, as temperatures drop to between 4 and 8 degrees, and there will be light to moderate southerly winds. Some mist and fog patches in parts too.

Patchy rain and cloud across the country on Tuesday morning will be followed from the west by sunshine and well scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and thundery in the west and northwest, but there will be a good deal of dry weather elsewhere. Light to moderate southerly winds at first, becoming moderate to fresh westerly. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Tuesday night will be mostly dry and clear but with showers continuing near Atlantic coasts. Outbreaks of rain are likely to reach the west coast by Wednesday morning. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds developing by morning.

A spell of heavy rain and strong blustery winds look set to move eastwards across the country on Wednesday followed by sunny spells and scattered showers later. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Thursday looks like a breezy showery day with some sunny spells.

Current indications suggest that Friday will be a drier day with showers just affecting Atlantic coasts, but with more wet and windy weather in store for next weekend.