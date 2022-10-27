Limerick Weather: Thursday, October 27, 2022

TODAY will see a good deal of cloud tomorrow with showery outbreaks of rain and just occasional hazy sunny spells.

A spell of heavier rain will move in from the southwest in the evening.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with south to southeast winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty.

National Outlook

TONIGHT will see widespread rain at first, locally heavy with the chance of embedded thunderstorms.

The rain will clear all but northeast and east counties by morning with clear spells and showers following.

Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in fresh to strong southeasterly winds, veering southwesterly and easing.

TOMORROW will see the last of the overnight rain will quickly clear early in the morning to leave a day of sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which will be heavy.

Driest in the north and east with longer spells of rain developing in the west and southwest later. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate southwest winds, fresher in the southwest and west.

SATURDAY has a good deal of uncertainty in the forecast but current indications suggest that it will be a wet start with widespread rain clearing northwards to scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh variable winds.

SUNDAY will see another day of sunny spells and showers, some heavy especially in the west and southwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.

Remaining unsettled for Bank Holiday Monday and early next week with further spells of rain or showers. Breezy at times too. Cooler than previous days with highest temperatures in the low to mid-teens.