24 Oct 2022

Limerick Weather: Monday, October 24

24 Oct 2022 8:00 AM

CLOUDY in many areas this morning with patchy rain, though there will be a few sunny spells.

Brightening up by afternoon with sunny spells becoming more widespread and scattered showers developing. There is a chance of some heavier showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

National Outlook

Overview: Briefly drier on Monday night and early Tuesday but turning wet again later on Tuesday. Further spells of wet and breezy weather through the rest of the week. Staying mild.

Monday night: A good deal of dry weather on Monday night with some clear spells. However, scattered showers will linger along western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

Tuesday: Dry for many in the early part of the day with sunny spells, though scattered showers will continue in the south and west. Turning cloudier towards evening as a spell of rain spreads from the south, possibly turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

Tuesday night: A wet night with rain becoming widespread early on, turning heavy or thundery at times. Rain will clear to the north overnight, followed by showers. Becoming blustery as the rain spreads with fresh and gusty southerly winds developing. Mild with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Wednesday: A blustery day with scattered showers, most frequent and heaviest over the western half of the country with longer dry and sunny spells elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Wednesday night: Becoming mostly dry early on in the night with long clear spells. Cloud will build from the south overnight with further showers developing in southern areas towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

Thursday: Showers or longer spells of rain developing through the day, with the chance of some heavier bursts. Very mild with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds.

Further outlook: Staying mild with rain and showers at times, alongside possibly breezy conditions.

 

