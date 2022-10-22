Limerick Weather - Saturday, October 22

Limerick weather
ON Saturday there will be some dry weather for a time with some bright or sunny spells. However, during the afternoon, further showery rain will move in from the south and will spread northwards, with some heavy or thundery bursts.
Fairly mild with highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in a moderate southerly breeze.
Saturday night will become wet and misty with spells of rain, heavy in parts, and some spot flooding is possible.
Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
The rain will continue to affect northern areas on Sunday morning with some drier weather further to the south. In the afternoon, further showery rain looks likely to move into southern counties, while it will turn drier and brighter elsewhere though still with some showers.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in a moderate southeast wind.
Sunday night will bring further scattered outbreaks of showery rain, with mist and fog patches too.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in mostly light or moderate variable winds.
Monday will bring further scattered showers or spells of rain mixed in with some drier brighter spells. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate westerly winds.
Tuesday will be a drier day in general with just some well scattered light showers and some sunny spells. Highest temperatures around 13 to 15 degrees in moderate southwest winds.
