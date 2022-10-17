Limerick Weather: Monday, October 17

IT WILL be a windy start with fresh to strong southwest to westerly winds continuing through the morning, say Met Eireann.

The winds will ease and become light to moderate during the afternoon. It will be a mostly dry and sunny day, with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

National Outlook

Overview: Unsettled conditions returning from midweek onwards.

Monday night: A cold, dry and mostly clear night. Mainly light southeast winds. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, milder in the south.

Tuesday: A good deal of dry weather with sunny spells. Turning cloudier through the day with rain developing in the southwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

Tuesday night: A breezy night with rain, potentially heavy, developing in the south. Largely dry and clear over the northern half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

Wednesday: A wet day for many areas with persistent and at times heavy falls of rain, especially in the south. Possibly staying dry in the north with some sunny spells. Another breezy day with fresh easterly winds. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

Wednesday night: Continuing wet into Wednesday night as rain moves northwards from the southeast, with clear spells following. Mild with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, remaining breezy with moderate to fresh southeasterly winds.

Thursday: A mostly dry start to Thursday with sunny spells. Rain will return in the south later in the day. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with fresh southeasterly winds.

Further outlook: Remaining unsettled for the rest of the working week and into the weekend.