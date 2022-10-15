Disruption expected as Met Éireann issues three weather warnings for Limerick

MET Éireann has issued a number of status yellow weather warnings for Limerick and several other counties.

A thunderstorm warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal, which was issued this Saturday morning, remains in place until 9pm while separate warnings have been issued for Sunday and Monday.

The first - a status yellow rain and wind warning - will come into effect at 1pm on Sunday.

"From Sunday afternoon, a spell of heavy rain will move northwards along with strengthening southeasterly winds. Disruption is expected including spot flooding," states the warning which will remain valid until 10pm on Sunday.

Met Éireann says further disruption can be expected in Limerick late on Sunday night and during the early hours of Monday morning.

A third status yellow wind warning - for Limerick and Kerry - is due to come into effect at 10pm on Sunday.

"Very windy on Sunday night. Southerly winds, veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50km/h - 65km/h with gusts of 90km/h - 110km/h, higher near coasts and exposed areas," states the warning which was issued this Saturday afternoon and which will remain valid until 6am on Monday.