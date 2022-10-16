Limerick Weather - Sunday, October 16

IT WILL be a mostly dry start to this Sunday, with some sunny spells and light southwesterly winds.

Cloud will soon increase, however and outbreaks of heavy rain will spread from the south during the late morning and early afternoon.

Winds will back southeast to easterly and become fresh to strong and gusty with the arrival of the rain. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Sunday night will be very windy with strong southwest winds and very strong gusts at times. Outbreaks of heavy rain will clear northwards overnight, with clear spells following. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday: Continuing very windy into Monday with fresh to strong westerly winds persisting. There will be showers in the north, however most places will be dry and sunny. Winds will ease light in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Monday night: A cold, dry and mostly clear night. Mainly light southeast winds. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, milder in the south.

Tuesday: A good deal of dry weather with sunny spells for most, though it will turn cloudier through the day with rain developing in the southwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

Tuesday night: A breezy night with rain, potentially heavy, developing in the south. Largely dry and clear over the northern half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

Wednesday: A wet day for many areas with persistent and at times heavy falls of rain, especially in the south. Possibly staying dry in the north with some sunny spells. Another breezy day with fresh easterly winds. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.