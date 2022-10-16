Search

16 Oct 2022

Limerick Weather - Sunday, October 16

Limerick weather

Limerick weather

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

16 Oct 2022 8:00 AM

IT WILL be a mostly dry start to this Sunday, with some sunny spells and light southwesterly winds.

Cloud will soon increase, however and outbreaks of heavy rain will spread from the south during the late morning and early afternoon.

Winds will back southeast to easterly and become fresh to strong and gusty with the arrival of the rain. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Sunday night will be very windy  with strong southwest winds and very strong gusts at times. Outbreaks of heavy rain will clear northwards overnight, with clear spells following. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Third million euro house on ‘Limerick’s Amalfi Coast’

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday: Continuing very windy into Monday with fresh to strong westerly winds persisting. There will be showers in the north, however most places will be dry and sunny. Winds will ease light in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Monday night: A cold, dry and mostly clear night. Mainly light southeast winds. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, milder in the south.

For more Limerick weather click here

Tuesday: A good deal of dry weather with sunny spells for most, though it will turn cloudier through the day with rain developing in the southwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

Tuesday night: A breezy night with rain, potentially heavy, developing in the south. Largely dry and clear over the northern half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

Wednesday: A wet day for many areas with persistent and at times heavy falls of rain, especially in the south. Possibly staying dry in the north with some sunny spells. Another breezy day with fresh easterly winds. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media