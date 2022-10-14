Limerick Weather - Friday, October 14

Limerick weather
ANY showery rain will clear early this Friday morning and there will be a lot of dry weather then for much of the rest of the day, with sunshine and just some well scattered showers.
By early on Friday night, some heavy and possibly thundery showers will be moving into western parts. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds, backing southwesterly later and starting to freshen along the west coast.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Saturday will see a further mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in Atlantic coastal counties and there is potential for isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.
Isolated showers will continue on Saturday night, though there will be decent dry intervals. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.
For more Limerick weather click here
Sunday will have a largely dry and bright start, although cloud will gradually build from the south, bringing some heavy outbreaks of rain in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in freshening southeasterly or variable winds.
The rain will gradually clear northwards on Sunday night, though it may persist in some areas. Temperatures will fall to between 8 and 11 degrees in fresh southerly winds.
Limerick City and County Council Arts Office musical interlude at St Camillus Hospital | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
The funding, under the Community Centre Investment Fund, has been announced by Minister Heather Humphreys | FILE PHOTO
Principal Mike O’Hara, of Scoil Pól, in Kilfinane, believes the ban that Bus Éireann has on using drivers over the retirement age of 70 should be scrapped.
Minister Helen McEntee visited the site of the former garda station in Newcastle West | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.