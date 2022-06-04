Limerick Weather for the bank holiday weekend

Limerick weather
TODAY will see plenty of sunny spells with some showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees can be expected and it could possibly touch 20 degrees in some areas. Light to moderate northeasterly winds. Scattered showers will be more frequent tonight with lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.
Further scattered showers, with some turning heavy, can be expected on Sunday with highest temperatures ranging from 14 to 19 degrees.
It will be a similar story on bank holiday Monday when scattered showers can be expected again with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Tuesday: Mainly dry and sunny, with occasional showers in the south. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, staying warmest in the northwest. Winds remaining light and variable.
Wednesday: Current indications suggest a spell of more persistent rain from the west. Daytime temperatures in the mid to high teens.
