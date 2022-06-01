Limerick Weather: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

A dry and sunny start this morning in Limerick.

It will become cloudier through the afternoon with the chance of a stray shower in the afternoon or evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: A showery end to the week but with temperatures gradually increasing into the high teens. Current indications point towards drier weather for the weekend.

Tonight: A mostly dry night with long clear spells. Winds will remain light with some mist or fog patches forming. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Thursday: A generally fine and calm start to the day but it will turn cloudier in the afternoon with scattered showers developing mainly in the west and north. Highs of 15 to 18 or possibly 19 degrees in light winds.

Thursday Night: A good deal of cloud on Thursday night with just occasional clear spells. Showers will persist in the west and north early on, with a more persistent spell of rain spreading from the northwest overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light winds.

Friday: Any lingering rain will die out on Friday morning with sunny spells developing. However, scattered showers will develop through the day, with the chance that one or two will turn heavy. The showers will die out later in the evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees. Becoming largely clear and dry overnight with lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.

Weekend: Though there is some uncertainty in the details of the bank holiday weekend, current indications suggest that it will be largely dry and settled with just a few showers. Temperatures will be in the high teens for most, possibly reaching the low twenties in some spots.