Limerick Weather: Saturday, May 28

Limerick weather
TODAY will be another dry and mostly sunny day with top temperatures, in the afternoon, of 17 to 20 degrees celsius in mostly light north or northeast breezes.
It will stay dry and clear tonight with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.
Tomorrow, Sunday, will remain mostly dry and sunny although there is a chance of a light shower in places. Highest temperatures on Sunday of between 14 and 19 degrees.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
MONDAY: Cloudier with scattered light showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze. Lowest temperatures on Monday night of 5 to 8 degrees.
TUESDAY: A marginally warmer day but it will be rather cloudy with light winds and scatter showers.
