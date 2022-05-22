Search

22 May 2022

Limerick weather for Sunday, May 22

David Hurley

22 May 2022 8:00 AM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

FOLLOWING a cloudy start, there will be scattered showers today extending to most areas as the afternoon progresses. However, it will brighten up in the afternoon, with good spells of sunshine developing between showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

Scattered showers can be expected in many areas tonight with long clear spells elsewhere. Pockets of mist and fog will likely form. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. 

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Showers will become widespread during Monday morning, interspersed with bright or sunny spells. Showers will turn increasingly heavy in the afternoon with possible thundery downpours, particularly in the east. Feeling fresher with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees and a moderate northwest breeze.

TUESDAY: Another day of showers with some sunny periods, with the odd heavy shower. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, best values towards the east coast, with a moderate westerly breeze. On Tuesday night, it will become drier for a time however cloud will thicken overnight with some rain developing on western coasts later. Moderate westerly breezes will strengthen overnight in Atlantic areas. Lows of 8 to 11 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy or windy on Wednesday with showers or longer spells of rain spreading from the Atlantic in a westerly airflow. Uncertain, but there may be very gusty conditions at times in western areas. Variable cloud cover, with some sunny spells. Highs of 13 to 16 degrees

