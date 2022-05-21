Limerick weather for the weekend
TODAY will be rather cloudy in general, with isolated showers and just a few bright intervals. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, with moderate southwest winds freshening as the day progresses.
It will be cloudy and overcast tonight with showers persisting in Atlantic coastal counties. Mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 11 or 12 degrees.
Tomorrow, Sunday, will be rather cloudy at first with showers extending to most areas. It will brighten up in the afternoon with some sunshine in between showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
MONDAY: Widespread showers, turning increasingly heavy during the afternoon with the chance of a thundery downpour, interspersed with bright or sunny spells. Feeling fresher with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees and a moderate northwest breeze. Showers will continue in western coastal areas overnight, becoming largely dry elsewhere with varying cloud cover. Overnight lows of 6 to 9 degrees.
TUESDAY: Another day of showers with some sunny periods. The odd shower will be heavy. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with a moderate westerly breeze.
