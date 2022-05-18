Search

18 May 2022

Weather in Limerick: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Weather in Limerick: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

18 May 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Dry and sunny to start today in Limerick.

It will turn cloudier through the morning with a band of rain moving over, turning heavy at times with the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Becoming blustery as the rain spreads with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds developing. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Overview: Remaining unsettled with spells of rain and showers, turning heavy at times. Some blustery conditions too with temperatures generally around average.

Tonight: Rain will clear to the northeast, leaving a dry night with long clear spells. A few mist and fog patches will develop as southerly winds ease light to moderate, though fresher along western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

Thursday: A good deal of dry weather with sunny spells on Thursday, though scattered showers will develop through the day. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, strong near western coasts.

Labour leader meets with community groups and residents in Limerick

Thursday night: Cloud will increase from the Atlantic overnight, with outbreaks of rain spreading across the western half of the country and turning heavy in places. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate southerly winds

Friday: A wet day on Friday. Rain will spread eastwards in the morning before clearing into the Irish Sea by afternoon. It will be followed by a mix of sunny spells and scattered heavy showers. Highest temperatures 13 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Friday night: Showers will ease overnight, leaving plenty of dry weather and clear spells apart from isolated light showers. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Saturday: Turning cloudy again on Saturday with patchy rain spreading from the west. Highest temperatures 12 to 16 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Further outlook: Current indications suggest there will be further rain on Sunday and Monday, with temperatures remaining in the mid-teens

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media