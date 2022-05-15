Limerick Weather: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Today in Limerick will be mild with good sunny spells at first but becoming cloudier later in the afternoon.

Largely dry too with just a few showers at times.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in light to moderate easterly breezes. Towards nightfall, showery rain begin to push up from the south.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Turning more unsettled with spells of rain and showers pushing up from the south, heavy at times, and accompanied by blustery conditions. Mild for the time of year at first but temperatures will decrease closer to average for midweek.

Tonight: Dry in most areas to start with clear spells and some mist and fog patches forming in light to moderate east to southeast breezes. Showery rain will push up from the south, extending northwards through the night. Mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 10 to 13 degrees.

Monday: A wet start to the week with widespread showery rain clearing northwards through the morning and afternoon, followed by sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be some heavy falls at times with thundery downpours possible. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds developing.

Monday night: Largely dry at first with clear spells along with some mist and fog patches developing. Continuing mild with temperatures not falling below 8 to 11 degrees. Moderate to fresh and gusty south to southeast winds will increase strong in the southwest towards morning as another spell of rain moves over much of Munster and south Leinster.

Tuesday: Outbreaks of rain, with some heavy falls, will extend across the country accompanied by fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds. The rain will clear northeastwards through the day as winds ease. Cooler than previous days with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees generally. A further spell of showery rain will push up from the south later in the evening, tracking northwards overnight.

Wednesday: Outbreaks of rain with heavy downpours will continue to track northwards over the country. Drier and sunnier intervals will develop for a time in the afternoon and early evening with further outbreaks of rain pushing in later. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with southerly winds increasing moderate to fresh and gusty during the afternoon.

Further Outlook: Current indications suggest that it will continue unsettled with further spells of rain and showers. Highest temperatures generally ranging from 14 to 18 degrees