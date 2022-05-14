Search

14 May 2022

Limerick weather for the weekend

Reporter:

David Hurley

14 May 2022 8:00 AM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

ANY lingering fog patches will quickly clear this morning but it will remain mostly cloudy. Some sunny intervals will develop in the early afternoon with light and variable winds. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

Long clear spells can be expected tonight with a few fog patches forming in light breezes. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light east or northeast breezes.

Tomorrow, Sunday, will be a dry day for most with sunny spells, though a few light showers are possible. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees generally.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Rain in the southwest will extend quickly northwards over the country on Monday, turning heavy in places with some thundery downpours possible. Drier and brighter conditions will extend from the south later in the day. A humid day with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in fresh southeast breezes.

TUESDAY: A band of rain will extend from the southwest during the morning hours and extend to most areas by midday with some heavy bursts possible especially in the south and southeast. The rain will clear most areas during the late afternoon and evening but possibly lingering along east coasts. A blustery day with moderate to fresh and gusty south to southeast winds. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

For more Limerick weather click here

Local News

