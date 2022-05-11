Limerick Weather: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Today any rain near southern coasts will clear.

There will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers for the morning and afternoon, some heavy with the possibility of hail early on.

Showers will become isolated towards evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: Showers and outbreaks of rain at times to end the week but becoming warmer and drier for the weekend.

Tonight: Generally dry with long clear spells, though there will be isolated showers in the west and northwest. Cloud will increase from the Atlantic towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light westerly winds.

Thursday: Becoming largely cloudy early on Thursday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading over Connacht and Ulster. It will be drier elsewhere with scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Thursday night: Cloudy in the west and north with patchy light rain. Drier elsewhere with clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate southwesterly winds.

Friday: Quite cloudy to start with scattered showers mainly in the west and north. It will gradually brighten up as the day goes on, with sunny spells developing and showers easing. Highest temperatures of 13 degrees in the northwest to 19 degrees in the southeast in a moderate westerly breeze.

Friday night: A largely dry night with long clear spells, though it will get cloudier towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in light winds

Saturday: A warm and mainly dry day with long spells of sunshine and just a few light showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in near calm conditions.

Further outlook: A warm and dry day on Sunday before it turns more unsettled again for the early days of next week.