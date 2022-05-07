Search

07 May 2022

Limerick weather for the weekend

Limerick weather

Limerick weather for the weekend

Reporter:

David Hurley

07 May 2022 8:00 AM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MIST and fog will generally clear this morning and it will be a dry day. There'll be some good spells of sunshine, though the sunshine will turn hazy as cloud increases from the west. Pleasantly mild or indeed warm in places, with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in just light south to southeast or variable breezes.

Overnight mist and fog will again clear away early on Sunday to leave a day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells with some light outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees .

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: A largely dry albeit cloudy start to the day, but rain will move in from the Atlantic, slowly extending across the country and becoming lighter and patchier as it does so, reaching the east towards evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees generally.

TUESDAY: Sunny spells and well scattered showers in the morning with cloud building from the southwest ahead of rain moving in during the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

For more Limerick weather click here

