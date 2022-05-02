Search

02 May 2022

Limerick weather for bank holiday Monday

Limerick weather

Limerick weather

Reporter:

David Hurley

02 May 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

TODAY will start fairly cloudy with scattered showers but the cloud will break during the afternoon, allowing some better sunny intervals to develop. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees, in light northerly or variable breezes.

Well-scattered showers will continue tonight with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees generally

but holding a little cooler in the northwest. Mist and fog will form, becoming dense in parts of the east as light variable winds fall calm at times.

In Pictures: 30 of the best photographs from the Regeneron Great Limerick Run

WEATHER OUTLOOK

Tuesday will be another cloudy day with rain likely in northern counties, and patchy drizzle elsewhere. Breezy at times with moderate to fresh westerly winds. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Scattered light showers on Wednesday morning will tend to fizzle out by the middle of the day becoming drier and brighter during the afternoon with long sunny intervals developing.

There will be a mostly cloud damp start to Thursday but this will clear to sunny spells and showers by afternoon. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

