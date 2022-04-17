Limerick weather for Easter Sunday
RAIN will persist through Easter Sunday morning, with some heavier bursts leading to a localised flood risk. By this afternoon the rain will move away to the east and be followed by heavy blustery showers. Highs of 11 to 13 degrees in moderate southerly winds veering westerly in the afternoon and freshening.
Any lingering showers will clear overnight, with long clear spells developing. It will be a cold night with lows of 1 to 4 degrees in a cool westerly breeze.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Bank Holiday Monday: A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers to begin Monday morning. The showers will be heaviest and most persistent in the northwest with possible hail. Highs of 10 to 13 degrees in breezy westerly winds.
Tuesday: A bright and sunny start but showers will develop in the afternoon and persist into the evening. A milder day with highs of 9 to 12 degrees and the winds will generally stay light. Clear skies overnight will allow for overnight lows of 0 to 3 degrees with a touch of frost in places.
Wednesday: A drier day with some good sunny spells and just a shower or two in the afternoon. Highs again reaching the low teens with 10 to 13 degrees expected with light winds.
Mike Ryan has placed his shop in Annacotty up for sale after 46 years serving the community | Picture: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.