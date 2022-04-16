Limerick weather for Easter weekend
TODAY will be dry in most places for a good part of the day, with some spells of hazy sunshine for a time. It will be cloudy with drizzle later in the afternoon and the evening with thicker cloud and more persistent rain moving towards nightfall. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.
Easter Sunday will be wet at first with widespread falls of rain, followed, in turn, by heavy showers with the chance of hail. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, but turning cooler as the rain clears.
It will feel cooler on Bank Holiday Monday with a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers, some possibly heavy with hail. Highest temperatures of just 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Tuesday will be another a cool and wet day while current indications from Met Éireann indicate it will remain cool and generally unsettled into the middle of next week.
