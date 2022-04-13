Search

13 Apr 2022

Limerick Weather: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Limerick Weather: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

MIST AND fog will gradually clear this morning. The day will be dry apart from a few isolated showers.

Sunny spells will develop but low cloud may linger near some hills and along parts of the coast.

Mild generally with top temperatures of 14 to 16 Celsius in mostly light south to southwest breezes. A little cooler near coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Tonight will be dry in most areas with clear spells and patches of mist or fog developing. It will become cloudier overnight and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop on western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with light southerly breezes.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be mostly cloudy. It will start off mainly dry. However, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will gradually spread eastwards across the country. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes.

On THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain and drizzle will clear to the northeast and it will become largely dry. Patches of mist and fog will develop overnight with light southerly or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

FRIDAY will be largely dry with sunny spells developing after mist and fog clear. It will be mild with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes.

SATURDAY will bring a fair amount of dry weather and some passing showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with moderate southerly breezes.

SUNDAY looks like starting off mainly dry. However, rain will develop in the west and gradually spread to all areas. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with moderate southerly breezes.

MONDAY will be cooler with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with moderate west to southwest breezes.

