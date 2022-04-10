Limerick Weather: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Mostly cloudy today in Limerick with some patchy light rain and drizzle at times, mainly in the southwest. Highest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees in freshening southeast winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Rather windy tonight with outbreaks of rain in the south and west. Lowest temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees in fresh to strong east or southeast winds.

Wet and windy on Monday. Rain will clear northeastwards by Monday night. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with moderate to fresh southeast winds.

Cloudy on Monday night with patchy drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate easterly winds.

On Tuesday there'll be sunny spells and afternoon showers, some of the showers heavy. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light southerly winds. The higher temperatures away from east and south facing coasts. Temperatures overnight between 4 degrees in the north and 8 degrees in the south.

A similar day on Wednesday, sunny spells and scattered afternoon showers. Temperatures up to 16 degrees in the afternoon and down to 8 or 9 degrees overnight in light southerly winds.

The indications for the further outlook is for unsettled conditions with rain at times and temperatures between 15 and 17 degrees.