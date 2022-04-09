Search

09 Apr 2022

Limerick weather for the weekend

Limerick weather

Limerick weather for the weekend

Reporter:

David Hurley

09 Apr 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

ANY FROST and mist patches will clear this morning to leave a predominantly dry day. There will be long sunny spells during the morning but cloud will build during the afternoon with a few light rain showers developing. Maximum daytime temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. It will be chilly tonight with a touch of frost possible.  

It will be mostly cloudy tomorrow, Sunday, becoming breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. More persistent rain will move in at times. Top temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in freshening southeast winds.

WATCH: Minister officially opens remote working hub in Abbeyfeale

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: It looks set to be a wet and blustery day on Monday with a band of rain pushing north over the country followed by widespread heavy showers and some sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees with fresh to strong southeast winds. Cloudy and damp on Monday night with patchy drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate easterly winds.

TUESDAY: Current indications are that Tuesday will be a mild day with widespread showers, some heavy and prolonged. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in light southerly or variable winds.

For more Limerick weather click here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media