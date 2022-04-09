Limerick weather for the weekend
ANY FROST and mist patches will clear this morning to leave a predominantly dry day. There will be long sunny spells during the morning but cloud will build during the afternoon with a few light rain showers developing. Maximum daytime temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. It will be chilly tonight with a touch of frost possible.
It will be mostly cloudy tomorrow, Sunday, becoming breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. More persistent rain will move in at times. Top temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in freshening southeast winds.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
MONDAY: It looks set to be a wet and blustery day on Monday with a band of rain pushing north over the country followed by widespread heavy showers and some sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees with fresh to strong southeast winds. Cloudy and damp on Monday night with patchy drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate easterly winds.
TUESDAY: Current indications are that Tuesday will be a mild day with widespread showers, some heavy and prolonged. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in light southerly or variable winds.
