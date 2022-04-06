Limerick Weather: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

A windy and showery day today in Limerick.

Showers will be heavy and prolonged in places, especially through the morning with the best of the brighter spells in the afternoon.

Winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty by afternoon, possibly touching gale force at times on western coasts. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: Turning cooler for the rest of the week and remaining generally unsettled with showers at times.

Tonight: A colder night with clear spells and scattered showers, heavy at times and possibly turning wintry over high ground. Showers will become mainly confined to the west and north overnight, with drier weather elsewhere. However, there will be some patchy drizzle near southern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Thursday: A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with a chance that some will turn to hail or sleet on high ground. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

Thursday night: Cold with clear spells and a good deal of dry weather, apart from isolated showers in the west and north and the odd patch of drizzle along southern coasts. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with a touch of frost forming in a light northerly breeze.

Friday: A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the chance of some wintry showers on hills and mountains. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate northerly winds.

Friday night: Largely dry with long clear spells and just isolated showers on Friday night. Cold with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees, with a touch of frost in a light northwesterly breeze.

Saturday: A bright day with plenty of dry weather and just well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in a light westerly breeze.

Further outlook: Turning wet and windy on Sunday, with unsettled conditions continuing into next week.