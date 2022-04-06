Search

06 Apr 2022

Limerick Weather: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Limerick Weather: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

06 Apr 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A windy and showery day today in Limerick.

Showers will be heavy and prolonged in places, especially through the morning with the best of the brighter spells in the afternoon.

Winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty by afternoon, possibly touching gale force at times on western coasts. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Overview: Turning cooler for the rest of the week and remaining generally unsettled with showers at times.

Tonight: A colder night with clear spells and scattered showers, heavy at times and possibly turning wintry over high ground. Showers will become mainly confined to the west and north overnight, with drier weather elsewhere. However, there will be some patchy drizzle near southern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Thursday: A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with a chance that some will turn to hail or sleet on high ground. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

Thursday night: Cold with clear spells and a good deal of dry weather, apart from isolated showers in the west and north and the odd patch of drizzle along southern coasts. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with a touch of frost forming in a light northerly breeze.

Post office in Limerick village to reopen

Friday: A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the chance of some wintry showers on hills and mountains. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate northerly winds.

Friday night: Largely dry with long clear spells and just isolated showers on Friday night. Cold with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees, with a touch of frost in a light northwesterly breeze.

Saturday: A bright day with plenty of dry weather and just well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in a light westerly breeze.

Further outlook: Turning wet and windy on Sunday, with unsettled conditions continuing into next week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media