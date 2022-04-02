Search

02 Apr 2022

Limerick weather for the weekend

Limerick weather

Limerick weather for the weekend

Reporter:

David Hurley

02 Apr 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

TODAY will bring a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells with scattered showers. The showers will gradually die out in the late afternoon and evening. Top temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light northwest breezes, becoming moderate northerly for the afternoon.

There will be some brightness early in the day, on Sunday turning cloudy or overcast ahead of rain which will move in from the northwest through the afternoon and early evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. 

Clare family syndicate claim life changing €30 million Lotto prize

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: A dull day with scattered falls of drizzle, wettest in the north and northwest with more persistent falls of rain there. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees and breezier with moderate to fresh westerly winds. Mild and cloudy overnight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be another cloudy day with rain likely in northern counties, and patchy drizzle elsewhere. Breezy at times with moderate to fresh westerly winds. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

For more Limerick weather click here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media