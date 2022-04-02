Limerick weather for the weekend
TODAY will bring a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells with scattered showers. The showers will gradually die out in the late afternoon and evening. Top temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light northwest breezes, becoming moderate northerly for the afternoon.
There will be some brightness early in the day, on Sunday turning cloudy or overcast ahead of rain which will move in from the northwest through the afternoon and early evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
MONDAY: A dull day with scattered falls of drizzle, wettest in the north and northwest with more persistent falls of rain there. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees and breezier with moderate to fresh westerly winds. Mild and cloudy overnight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.
TUESDAY: Tuesday will be another cloudy day with rain likely in northern counties, and patchy drizzle elsewhere. Breezy at times with moderate to fresh westerly winds. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.
