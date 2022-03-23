Search

23 Mar 2022

Limerick Weather: Wednesday, March 22, 2022

Limerick Weather: Wednesday, March 22, 2022

Today in Limerick will be mainly dry and sunny. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in mostly light southeasterly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Tonight will be dry mostly clear. Lowest temperatures of 3 or 4 degrees with light variable or southerly winds. Grass frost will form in parts with mist and fog patches around dawn.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with good spells of sunshine and light winds. Highest temperatures ranging from 13 degrees at the east and south coasts to 17 degrees inland. Turning cold again after dark with some frost and fog patches.

Current indications suggest high pressure remains in charge through to the end of the weekend and it will continue mainly dry and sunny for Saturday and Sunday with light variable or easterly breezes.

Highest temperatures generally of 13 to 16 degrees and turning cold at night with grass frosts.

