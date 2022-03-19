Limerick weather for the rest of the bank holiday weekend

Limerick weather for the weekend
DRY, breezy and mostly sunny today but cloud will increase later. Fresh and gusty southeast winds through the morning and afternoon will ease later. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 or 14 degrees. It will be dry tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells, in moderate southeast breezes. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.
Most areas will be cloudy tomorrow, Sunday. Overall it will be dry, outside of a few showers later in the day. Highest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees, in moderate southeast breezes.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Monday: Mostly dry with long spells of spring sunshine across most areas. Just well scattered showers in the morning, and these will die out through the day. Top temperatures of 10 to 16 degrees, warmest all the while across the west possibly reaching 17 degrees there. Coolest along eastern coasts due to moderate southeast breezes.
Outlook: Current indications from Met Éireann show a good deal of dry and sunny weather. Very mild or even warm in sunshine, with best values across the western half of the country.
