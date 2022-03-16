Search

16 Mar 2022

Limerick Weather: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Limerick Weather: Wednesday March 16, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

16 Mar 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

This morning will be cold, bright and frosty in Limerick.

There will be spells of sunshine throughout the day, with well scattered showers, mainly affecting the west. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in a light to moderate west to southwest or variable breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
OVERVIEW: Showery rain at first, but turning more settled through St. Patrick's Day, with plenty of dry and bright weather following for the end of the week and through the weekend. Becoming milder too.

TONIGHT: Any showers will clear early on Wednesday night leaving dry and clear conditions for a time. However, cloud will move in from the Atlantic overnight and showery rain will develop across the western half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with a light to moderate southerly wind, freshening along west and northwest coasts later.

ST PATRICK'S DAY: The morning will be mostly cloudy with showery rain moving eastwards across the country, but it will become drier and brighter through the afternoon with showers becoming isolated. It will be breezy at times with a moderate to fresh southwest to west wind, but this will ease by evening. Highest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees, mildest in the south and east.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Thursday night will be dry and skies will become clearer overnight. Winds will be light and variable, becoming southeasterly later. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +3 degrees, with frost in parts of the northeast and east.

FRIDAY: Friday will be dry with long sunny spells, and mild too with temperatures reaching 10 to 15 degrees. There will be a light to moderate south to southeast breeze.

'Preferred' route for new Limerick-Cork road to be announced

FRIDAY NIGHT: Dry and clear with a light to moderate southeasterly breeze. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

SATURDAY: Saturday looks set to be dry and mild with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees in a light to moderate southeasterly breeze.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Dry and clear with light east to southeast winds. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 6 degrees, coldest in the north.

SUNDAY: Continuing settled with dry and sunny weather. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with light easterly winds.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media