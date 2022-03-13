Search

13 Mar 2022

Limerick weather - Sunday, March 13, 2022

Limerick weather

Limerick weather

Reporter:

David Hurley

13 Mar 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

IT WILL be a blustery day today with widespread showers, some heavy and prolonged. The best of any bright or sunny spells will occur later in the day. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in strong and gusty southwest winds.

Fresh and rather breezy tonight with clear spells and showers. More persistent rain will move in for a time, possibly falling as snow on higher ground.

Turning quite chilly with lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees with a touch of frost as winds light towards dawn.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday: Lingering rain in the north will clear during the morning with a good deal of dry and sunny weather developing for Monday with just a few showers. Maximum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. It looks set to be dry across the country on Monday night with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +3 degrees with a frost forming, mainly in the south and east with southerly breezes increasing strong on Atlantic coasts later in the night.

Tuesday: Rain will develop in Atlantic coastal counties before noon with largely dry but cloudy conditions elsewhere. During the afternoon and evening, rain will extend gradually eastwards but will fizzle out as it does so. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in fresh and gusty southerly winds. Scattered outbreaks of light rain and drizzle on Tuesday night. Minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees with winds falling light.

