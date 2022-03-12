Search

12 Mar 2022

Limerick weather for the weekend

Limerick weather

Limerick weather for the weekend

Reporter:

David Hurley

12 Mar 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THIS morning will be mainly dry and there will be some sunshine too and light winds for a time early on. Cloud will be on the increase though through the morning and it will become wet and windy later in the afternoon and early evening with rain spreading northwards and becoming heavy at times, and bringing some flooding. 

Generally wet and windy tonight with outbreaks of rain becoming widespread and turning heavy at times, while it may briefly turn to sleet over higher ground early in the night. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 6 degrees. 

It will be showery and blustery on Sunday with widespread thundery showers through much of the day but more in the way of sunny spells and drier interludes developing later. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest to west winds.

BREAKING: Limerick-based construction firm enters receivership

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday: Largely dry and bright on Monday, though patchy light rain or drizzle will develop at times near southern coasts. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light southwesterly breezes.

Tuesday: Pleasant bright spells early in the day, but cloud will build in from the west with rain extending into west Ulster and Connacht through the afternoon. It will however stay dry and bright in the southeast through day light hours. Highest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees.

For more Limerick weather click here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media