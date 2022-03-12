Limerick weather for the weekend

THIS morning will be mainly dry and there will be some sunshine too and light winds for a time early on. Cloud will be on the increase though through the morning and it will become wet and windy later in the afternoon and early evening with rain spreading northwards and becoming heavy at times, and bringing some flooding.

Generally wet and windy tonight with outbreaks of rain becoming widespread and turning heavy at times, while it may briefly turn to sleet over higher ground early in the night. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 6 degrees.

It will be showery and blustery on Sunday with widespread thundery showers through much of the day but more in the way of sunny spells and drier interludes developing later. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest to west winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday: Largely dry and bright on Monday, though patchy light rain or drizzle will develop at times near southern coasts. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light southwesterly breezes.

Tuesday: Pleasant bright spells early in the day, but cloud will build in from the west with rain extending into west Ulster and Connacht through the afternoon. It will however stay dry and bright in the southeast through day light hours. Highest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees.

