Met Éireann issues another weather warning for Limerick

A status yellow warning has been issued
ANOTHER weather warning has been issued for Limerick - the third in less than a week.
The latest status yellow warning, which was issued by Met Éireann this Wednesday afternoon, warns of the potential of low temperatures and ice overnight and early tomorrow morning.
"Hazardous conditions due to a widespread severe frost leading to ice on untreated surfaces," states the warning from the national forecaster which applies to most of the country.
The low temperature/ice warning, comes into effect at 8pm today and will remain in place until 10am on Thursday.
Thursday will be mostly dry, with the best of the sunshine️ in the east. Turning wet & breezy Thursday night.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 9, 2022
Rain & blustery conditions️ Friday morning followed by heavy showers.
The weekend looks uncertain, with wet and windy weather️ possible from Saturday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/hhpxlmYDlV
Separately, a status orange rain warning has been issued for a number of counties in the south east.
That warning - which applies to Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford - remains valid until 9pm.
