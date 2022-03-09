Search

09 Mar 2022

Limerick Weather: Wednesday March 9, 2022

Limerick Weather: Wednesday March 9, 2022

VERY WET and windy at first today in Limerick, with persistent or heavy rain leading to localised flooding.

The rain will fall as sleet at times in places, with snow possible on high ground. Strong and gusty southerly winds will veer northwest everywhere during the morning and ease.

Drier brighter conditions will develop in the west and gradually extend eastwards during the afternoon. Highs of 5 to 8 Celsius.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
OUTLOOK: Rather unsettled with rain or showers on many of the days. Breezy or windy at times too.

Tonight: Largely dry and clear as the last of a wintry falls clear into the Irish Sea. Cold with lowest temperatures of -5 to -1 degrees. A sharp or severe frost will set in along with some icy stretches, in no more than moderate southerly winds.

THURSDAY: Likely to be one of the drier and brighter days this week. Most areas wil be dry with sunny spells, but with freshening southerly winds developing later. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 or 10 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will gradually move up from the southwest. Some frost possible ahead of this, especially across the north and east. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees, in mostly moderate southerly breezes.

FRIDAY: The last of the overnight rain will clear from the east early in the morning to leave a day of sunny spells and showers. The showers will be heavy or thundery with possible hail. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, in light to moderate southerly breezes.

THIS WEEKEND: Continuing very unsettled with further wet and windy spells expected.

