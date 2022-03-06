Limerick Weather: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Today in Limerick will be cold and frosty. It will be a dry with sunny spells. There will be a little more cloud around compared to Saturday. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with a light to moderate southeast breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Turning more unsettled and milder next week with high pressure moving away. Breezy conditions will develop with some rain expected. Uncertainty with the details from midweek.

TONIGHT: Largely dry and clear at first with frost developing. Some low cloud will spread over the south and some western areas overnight bringing some patchy drizzle. Moderate to fresh southeast winds will develop overnight, becoming strong on western coasts by morning. Lowest temperatures of 0 to -3 degrees, a little milder near the south coast.

MONDAY: Breezy and rather cloudy, but dry in many areas with just some drizzle in the south. There will be sunny spells, mainly over the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with fresh southeast winds, winds strong in western coastal areas.

MONDAY NIGHT: A mix of cloud and some clear spells with patchy drizzle. Moderate to fresh southeast winds. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with a touch of frost.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be rather cloudy with some rain or drizzle, most likely to affect eastern and southern areas with decent dry periods expected elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. Rather breezy with moderate to fresh southeast winds.

Some uncertainty in the forecast from midweek, but it will likely be breezy again on Wednesday with some rain. Temperatures a little milder with highs of 9 to 11 degrees, and fresh to strong southerly winds.

Current signs showing that it will become windy on Thursday with southerly winds strengthening. It is looking to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in parts. Mild with highs of 10 to 13 degrees. A spell of rain will likely sweep in from the Atlantic overnight that may be heavy in parts, especially the southwest.