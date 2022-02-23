Limerick Weather: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Sunny spells and scattered showers on this morning in Limerick but more persistent rain will move across the province in the afternoon.

Another blustery day with strong and gusty southwest winds. Highest afternoon temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary: Starting cold and breezy or windy with wintry showers. Turning milder later in the week with some decent dry spells by day.

Tonight: It will turn much colder early on Wednesday night as rain clears to the east. Showers will follow behind, falling as sleet and snow in places leading to poor driving conditions. Chance of isolated thunderstorms as well as hail, with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees allowing for some frost and icy stretches to develop in mostly moderate southwest winds.

Thursday: A cold and windy day with sunny spells and blustery wintry showers. Snow showers and icy stretches during the morning will lead to tricky driving conditions. Some showers will be heavy with possible hail and thunder, especially in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, coldest in the north, with an added wind chill factor in strong and gusty westerly winds, with strong gusts at times along western coasts.

Thursday night: Wintry showers of rain and sleet with some snow on high ground will become confined to western and northern coasts overnight. Good dry clear spells will develop elsewhere. Lows will fall to 0 to 4 degrees, with a touch of frost possible as winds ease.

Friday: Mostly dry with good sunny spells in the morning but cloud and some isolated patchy drizzle will spread from the west through the evening. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees in light winds.

Weekend: Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with patchy drizzle. Afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds. Rain is expected to move into the west on Saturday evening, tracking eastwards across the country on Saturday night and turning heavy at times. The rain is forecast to clear early on Sunday, leaving a mostly dry day with sunny spells, although wintry showers are possible in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with fresh southwesterly winds easing.