19 Feb 2022

Limerick weather for the weekend

Limerick weather

Reporter:

David Hurley

19 Feb 2022 8:00 AM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

RAIN will clear this morning to make way for scattered blustery showers. It will remain cold throughout the day with afternoon temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds. Further outbreaks of rain will move in from the Atlantic by the evening.

It will be wet and blustery on Sunday morning with widespread rain and localised flooding possible. The rain will clear to sunny spells and showers by the afternoon, some of hail or sleet. Early afternoon temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees, but much cooler air will extend from the northwest later and some showers will turn to sleet over higher ground once again in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday: A bright and breezy start with sunshine and some showers, mainly in the northwest. Clouding in from the west through the afternoon with outbreaks of rain arriving on Atlantic coasts by the evening. Fresh and gusty westerly winds will veering northwesterly and moderate through the day. Afternoon highs of 7 to 10 degrees.

Tuesday: Rain clearing to blustery scattered showers and sunny spells later in the morning. Afternoon highs of 5 to 9 degrees in fresh westerly winds.

