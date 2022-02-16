Limerick Weather: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Very windy today in Limerick as westerly winds increase strong to near gale and gusty overland with gales along coasts, bringing the risk of some coastal flooding from wave overtopping.

Further blustery spells of rain through the afternoon. Afternoon highs of 10 to 13 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

A very unsettled week ahead with the weather expected to cause some disruption at times so please keep up to date with our Met Eireann Warnings webpage.



Storm Dudley will track to the north of Ireland this afternoon and evening. Warnings are in operation for the country. After a brief respite on Thursday, Storm Eunice looks likely to track up over parts of Ireland later on Thursday night and during Friday, bringing with it the potential for some severe winds. It also has the potential to bring falls of snow.

Wednesday Night: A very windy and wet evening in store for many of us. Gale or strong gale force winds will affect areas in the far north of the country with blustery westerly winds elsewhere. Outbreaks of rain or sleet will become more persistent in the north of the country, but will gradually ease further south with lows overnight of 2 to 4 degrees. Stormy conditions are possible for a time around western and northern coastal areas with the risk of some coastal flooding from wave overtopping possible.

Thursday: Another wet day for western areas with brisk northwest winds bringing in plenty of showers for coastal areas in the west and north. It will be a little drier and brighter further east however with highs of 7 to 11 degrees.

Thursday night: A change to far more unsettled weather as a developing weather system from the southwest brings spells of rain, sleet and hill snow up over the country which will be heavy at times along with strong and blustery winds. The winds will be very strong and gusty with overnight lows of 1 to 3 degrees and with severe winds possibly, stormy conditions, developing in southwestern coastal areas later.

Friday: A very wet and blustery morning with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow. Cyclonic winds will become northerly and will be severe in some parts with stormy conditions possible locally. Sunny spells will develop but it will be very showery with sleet and snow showers likely.

Weekend: It will remain very unsettled for the weekend with strong and blustery westerly winds feeding in plenty of showers across the country on Saturday and Sunday. The showers will be heavy at times too particularly on Sunday along Atlantic coastal counties.