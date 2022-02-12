Limerick weather for the weekend
ANY rain will clear quickly this morning to make way for blustery showers, with some sunny spells developing. The showers will ease later in the day. It will be a windy day with fresh and gusty southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.
Rain will push in from the south tonight, affecting most areas. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees. Fresh southwest winds will moderate overnight.
Outbreaks of rain will move up over the country tomorrow, Sunday, with some heavy bursts in places. The rain looks set to clear northwards in the evening with scattered showers to follow.
Highest temperatures on Sunday of 7 to 10 degrees with moderate north to northwesterly winds.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Monday: Sunny spells and a good deal of dry weather, with some showers feeding in from the north in a fresh northwest airflow. Chilly with highest temperatures of just 5 to 8 degrees, with an added wind chill factor.
Tuesday: Early indications suggest Tuesday will be a cloudy and wet day with some heavy outbreaks of rain possible. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees north to south.
