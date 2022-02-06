Limerick weather - Sunday, February 6, 2022

Limerick weather
COLD and windy today with blustery showers and some sunny spells. Some of the showers will be heavy with hail possible, but they will gradually ease later in the day. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees, but feeling colder in the fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.
Some brighter spells can be expected tomorrow, Monday, but overall it will remain cloudy and breezy with patchy outbreaks of drizzle. Mild though with top temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, in fresh southwest winds.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Tuesday: Another mild day with blustery outbreaks of rain. However, parts of the east and southeast wil stay fully dry with some sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in mostly fresh southwest winds.
Wednesday: Sunshine and scattered showers, some wintry in the west and northwest. Highest afternoon temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees. Feeling even colder owing to a stiff westerly breeze. Frost and ice too, especially for sheltered areas after-dark.
