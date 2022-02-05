Limerick weather for the weekend
RATHER cloudy and wet today with outbreaks of rain extending to all parts of Munster during the morning. The rain will be persistent at times, especially in the west. Milder than today with highs of 8 to 11 Celsius. There will be outbreaks of rain tonight with temperatures dropping to just 2 or 3 degrees.
Tomorrow, Sunday, looks set to be a chilly and blustery day with widespread showers and some sunny spells. A few hail or sleet showers will occur over hills in the north. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in fresh westerly winds.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Monday: A mild and breezy day with plenty of cloud and some patches of drizzle. There will be bright spells also, especially across the east of the country. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in strong southwest winds.
Tuesday: Early indications suggest Tuesday will be another mild and breezy day. There will be lots of dry weather in most areas, but rain will affect some western and northern counties at times. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in strong southwest winds.
