22 Jan 2022

Limerick weather for the weekend

Limerick weather

Limerick weather for the weekend

Reporter:

David Hurley

22 Jan 2022

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

DRY and mainly cloudy today with just a few bright spells. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Tomorrow, Sunday, will be another largely dry and cloudy day for most with just occasional brighter intervals developing. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees Celsius.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Monday will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Most places will be dry again, however, patchy light rain and drizzle will continue in some Atlantic coastal areas. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius with light southerly breezes.

TUESDAY: There will be little change in weather conditions for Tuesday. Largely dry and cloudy with just a few spots of drizzle and some limited brighter intervals. Highs of 6 to 8 degrees with light southerly breezes.

WEDNESDAY: The latest forecast suggests it is set to become breezy on Wednesday with a spell of rain extending from the Atlantic.

Local News

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

