Limerick weather for the weekend
DRY and mainly cloudy today with just a few bright spells. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.
Tomorrow, Sunday, will be another largely dry and cloudy day for most with just occasional brighter intervals developing. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees Celsius.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
MONDAY: Monday will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Most places will be dry again, however, patchy light rain and drizzle will continue in some Atlantic coastal areas. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius with light southerly breezes.
TUESDAY: There will be little change in weather conditions for Tuesday. Largely dry and cloudy with just a few spots of drizzle and some limited brighter intervals. Highs of 6 to 8 degrees with light southerly breezes.
WEDNESDAY: The latest forecast suggests it is set to become breezy on Wednesday with a spell of rain extending from the Atlantic.
