Search

20 Jan 2022

Limerick Weather: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Limerick Weather: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Limerick weather

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

19 Jan 2022

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Any lingering light rain will quickly clear today in Limerick, leaving a largely dry day with just isolated light showers.

Cloudy overall but occasional sunny spells will develop with the best chance of these across the south and east. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees, in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
OUTLOOK: High pressure establishing itself over the country bringing generally dry and settled conditions. Cold by night with frost and possible fog; some patchy drizzle at times too, mainly along Atlantic coasts.

TONIGHT: Dry, cold and frosty with long clear spells, especially across the south and east. Lowest temperatures of -1 to 3 degrees generally, but a little less cold in the west and northwest in light northwest breezes.

THURSDAY: Another largely dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, brightest across the south and east. Highest temperatures will range a seasonal 6 to 9 degrees in a light northwesterly breeze.

Irish Water 'pipes' up to give winter-proofing advice to Limerick householders

THURSDAY NIGHT: Patchy drizzle will occur at times overnight, mainly across Ulster, otherwise continuing dry with broken cloud. Some frost will set in where clear skies persist, along with possible mist and fog. Cold with lowest temperatures of -1 to 3 degrees.

FRIDAY: A dry day with sunny spells and light variable breezes. Low cloud may persist along the Atlantic coast with some patchy drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees with light breezes.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Dry for much of the country with clear spells over the eastern half and lows of 1 to 4 degrees. Cloudier further west with coastal drizzle and lows here of 5 to 7 degrees.

THIS WEEKEND: High pressure will stay in place over the weekend, bringing plenty of dry and settled weather. However, patchy drizzle will affect southern and western counties, mainly closer to the coast.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media