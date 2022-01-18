Limerick Weather: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

A CLOUDY day overall today with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading eastwards across the county in the morning and afternoon, easing through the day.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate southwest winds, occasionally increasing fresh.

A cloudy and mild night to start with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle. A band of more persistent rain will spread from the northwest later in the night, becoming patchy as it moves southwards.

Turning cooler as the rain clears towards morning with lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees. Patches of mist and fog will develop in light to moderate west to northwest winds.

Any lingering rain will clear on Wednesday morning, leaving a largely dry day with just isolated patches of drizzle. It will be quite cloudy overall but occasional sunny spells will develop, especially in the south and east.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

It will stay mainly dry on Wednesday night with clear spells developing, most prolonged in eastern and southern areas. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees generally, a touch less cold in the west and northwest, in a light breeze.

Thursday will be another largely dry day with sunny spells, though there will be a good deal of cloud in western and northern areas. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in a light northwesterly breeze.

Staying dry with a few clear spells on Thursday night. Patches of mist and fog will form in a light breeze. Lowest temperatures of 0 degrees in the south of the country to +4 degrees in the north and northwest.

A dry day with sunny spells and light breezes on Friday. Again it will be cloudiest over western and northern areas with the best of the sunny spells elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

High pressure will stay in place over the weekend, bringing plenty of dry and settled weather, though there will be the odd patch of light rain and drizzle at times.