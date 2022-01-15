Limerick weather for the weekend
TODAY will be rather cloudy with a few patches of light rain or drizzle, but some bright or sunny spells may break through as the day progresses. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light southerly winds. Variable cloud and clear breaks tonight with patchy rain and drizzle at first, clearing overnight. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees.
Sunday morning will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells, with patchy light rain or drizzle. Brightening up in most parts for the afternoon, with good sunny spells developing. Light north to northwest winds, will become variable in the evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
MONDAY: Bright and frosty at first, it will be a dry day with spells of sunshine through the afternoon. It will get cloudier later in the day and the light southerly winds will increase moderate. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.
TUESDAY: Rain will push southeastwards on Tuesday but will become patchy so most areas will see quite a dry day with some sunny spells. It will be mild with afternoon temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees, in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.
