Met Éireann warns of dense fog and hazardous driving conditions in Limerick

A status yellow fog warning has been issued by Met Éireann
A STATUS yellow weather warning for Limerick and several other counties has come into effect and will remain valid overnight and tomorrow morning.
Met Éireann says fog or freezing fog will develop across Munster and Leinster over the coming hours and that it could be dense in some areas - particularly over night.
The forecaster says the fog could result in "impaired visibility and hazardous driving conditions".
In the warning, which was issued earlier this Wednesday, Met Éireann adds that the fog will be slow to lift on Thursday morning and may linger locally beyond the warning period.
Status Yellow - Fog warning for Leinster & Munster— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 12, 2022
Valid: 20:00 Wednesday 12/01 to 12:00 Thursday 13/01
For full details see: https://t.co/ZsjQsKCXDy pic.twitter.com/qGsCaFdKIf
The status yellow weather warning, which is valid for all of Munster and Leinster remains valid until 12midday on Thursday.
