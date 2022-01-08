Search

08 Jan 2022

Limerick weather for the weekend

Limerick weather

Limerick weather for the weekend

AFTER a wet start to the day, rain will clear quickly to make way for some sunny spells and showers. However, there is a risk of some hail with isolated thunderstorms also possible. Some of the showers may turn to sleet during the evening hours.

Starting mild today but temperatures will drop throughout the day with early afternoon highs of just 4 to 6 degrees, in fresh and gusty westerly winds. Long clear spells tonight will lead to temperatures of between 1 and 4 degrees.

Apart from a few wintry showers, it will be a mostly dry start to Sunday. However, rain will develop in all areas through the afternoon and evening. Afternoon temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, but becoming milder during the evening as moderate southeasterly winds veer southwesterly. 

Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle on Sunday night.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Mild and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in the west during the morning, extending eastwards during the afternoon. After a mild start afternoon highs will range from 9 to 13 degrees but cooling through the afternoon with fresh southwest winds veering westerly and moderating by evening. The rain will clear on Monday evening with scattered showers following into the northwest overnight.

TUESDAY: Sunny spell across the east with more showery conditions in the west. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny spells in the south and east, cloudier with patchy outbreaks of rain in the north and west. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

For more Limerick weather click here

