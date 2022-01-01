Search

01 Jan 2022

Limerick weather for New Year's Day

Limerick weather

Reporter:

David Hurley

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THERE will be a rather windy to start to New Year's Day with strong and gusty south to southwest winds which will ease throughout the day. There will be scattered outbreaks of rain, and some heavy bursts can be expected with the chance of some thunder and lightning too. Mild again with afternoon temperatures ranging 10 to 12 degrees.

Breezy with showery falls of rain tonight with some turning heavier through the course of the night. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Showers will become widespread throughout Sunday morning and afternoon, with some heavy falls. However, sunny spells will develop into the afternoon with showers mainly confined to Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures will range a seasonal 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. Rather breezy with fairly brisk west to southwest winds, strong in western coastal areas.

Monday will be rather windy and showery with possible hail and lightning. Highest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees Celsius generally, in fresh to strong and gusty cyclonic variable, mainly southwesterly winds. Monday night will be colder night than of recent, with temperatures falling close to freezing.

Local News

